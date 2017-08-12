Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 12 Premiere: Biggest Moments

On the season premiere of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, titled “Auditions Begin,” the DCC hopefuls arrive at AT&T Stadium dressed to impress and ready to show the judges what they’ve got.
Let’s check out the biggest moments:
Hopefuls arrive for the first day of tryouts.
Soon, they head to what is known as the Fluff ‘n Puff Room.
Hopefuls bring their A game.
And others don’t…
Exactly, Anthony Ramos…
We get to know a handful of hopefuls like Dayton, whose mom was actually a DCC.
And later, we meet a mother/daughter duo who tries out together.
The judges deliberate.
The infamous board is revealed.
While the mom didn’t move on, her daughter does.
Now, it’s onto semi-finals. Until next time!
