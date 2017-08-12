TV

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 12 Premiere: Biggest Moments

Auditions Begin
On the season premiere of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, titled “Auditions Begin,” the DCC hopefuls arrive at AT&T Stadium dressed to impress and ready to show the judges what they’ve got.

Let’s check out the biggest moments:

  1. Hopefuls arrive for the first day of tryouts.

    DSC_6445
    Gotta make sure that DCC look is locked down!

  2. Soon, they head to what is known as the Fluff ‘n Puff Room.

    fluffpuff2
    Wonder why? I’m sure you can take a guess…

  3. Hopefuls bring their A game.

    aerial
    Wow!

  4. And others don’t…

    bad-audition2
    Yikes

  5. Exactly, Anthony Ramos…

    anthony-whatishappening

  6. We get to know a handful of hopefuls like Dayton, whose mom was actually a DCC.

    DSC_6838
    She wants to make her own mark and set herself a part from her mom.

  7. And later, we meet a mother/daughter duo who tries out together.

    wearefamily2
    The mother explains how it’s been on her bucket list for years. Check!

  8. The judges deliberate.

    1201 03
    Fingers crossed!

  9. The infamous board is revealed.

    girl-numberpoint
    Did your favorite make the cut?

  10. While the mom didn’t move on, her daughter does.

    mother-daughter-reaction_twitter
    Congrats!

  11. Now, it’s onto semi-finals. Until next time!

    reaction2-thumbs-up
    Say bye, Klayssa!

