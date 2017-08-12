Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Season 12 Premiere: Biggest Moments

On the season premiere of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, titled “Auditions Begin,” the DCC hopefuls arrive at AT&T Stadium dressed to impress and ready to show the judges what they’ve got.

Let’s check out the biggest moments:

Hopefuls arrive for the first day of tryouts. Gotta make sure that DCC look is locked down! Soon, they head to what is known as the Fluff ‘n Puff Room. Wonder why? I’m sure you can take a guess… Hopefuls bring their A game. Wow! And others don’t… Yikes Exactly, Anthony Ramos… We get to know a handful of hopefuls like Dayton, whose mom was actually a DCC. She wants to make her own mark and set herself a part from her mom. And later, we meet a mother/daughter duo who tries out together. The mother explains how it’s been on her bucket list for years. Check! The judges deliberate. Fingers crossed! The infamous board is revealed. Did your favorite make the cut? While the mom didn’t move on, her daughter does. Congrats! Now, it’s onto semi-finals. Until next time! Say bye, Klayssa!

