The Wreckers to Reunite Live in Nashville

The Wreckers’ Michelle Branch and Jessica Harp are getting the band back together for one night only in Nashville on Sunday (Aug. 13) when Branch brings her summer tour to Marathon Music Works.

Branch tells the Tennessean that they will perform a few songs, and she adds The Wreckers’ set will be the first time the two have seen each other in seven years.

Much has changed in Branch’s life in that time frame. She left Music City in 2010 and moved back to Los Angeles after a series of events that left her feeling disheartened by the music business. Her label shelved The Wreckers’ sophomore album and a solo project by Branch was also rejected.

Then she was dropped from her record label in 2014, just a few months after she had separated from her now ex-husband.

Branch now calls Nashville home and her latest album Hopeless Romantic is her first solo effort in 14 years. The 14-song album was co-produced by L.A.-based producer Guy Seyffert and Branch’s current fiancé and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.

“It really felt like my life was a snow globe, and someone turned it upside down,” she said. “And when it cleared, nothing was in its right place. … And I do think that was necessary in order to make this record, as confusing and scary and painful as it was at times. It’s definitely nice to be out on the other end and see that it actually led to some positive stuff in my life.”

The Wreckers’ portion of Branch’s show will no doubt include a performance of the duo’s two-week No. 1 “Leave the Pieces,” which was nominated for best country performance by a duo or group with vocal at the 2006 Grammy Awards. The song is from their 2006 debut Stand Sill, Look Pretty. Their live album, Way Back Home: Live from New York, followed in 2007.

Harp’s solo album A Woman Needs arrived in Feb. 2010 and yielded the Top 30 single “Boy Like Me.”

Branch released her debut album The Spirit Room in 2001. She and Santana share a 2002 Grammy win for best pop collaboration with vocals for “The Game of Love” from Santana’s Shaman. That same year, Branch was nominated in the all-genre Grammy category for best new artist.

Leave The Pieces (Official Video) by The Wreckers on VEVO .