Country Music Mourns Glen Campbell

Daugher Ashley Campbell, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and More Honor His Artistry, Grace and Class

Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 8), Glen Campbell’s family shared the sad news that he had died after a struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81” was the Twitter post.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81 https://t.co/zSv4RqjK4H — Glen Campbell (@GlenCampbell) August 8, 2017

His daughter, Ashley Campbell, quickly posted a poignant photo.

Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love. pic.twitter.com/1Z8mm8Jzth — Ashley Campbell (@ashcambanjo) August 8, 2017

And less than 10 minutes later, the country world started to respond to the news. And they haven’t stopped posting their heartfelt messages since.

Tim McGraw was one of the first artists to react to the news online.

Songs, songs, songs… Man, in a world of good stuff, his was great, in a world of great stuff, his was special! @GlenCampbell pic.twitter.com/9qexor9jX0 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 8, 2017

So was David Nail, who told me back in 2009 that Campbell’s 1969 album Galveston changed his life, and made him want to be a country singer.

RIP to my biggest idol. Glen Campbell! You're the finest singer I ever heard. A true #fighter ! — David Nail (@davidnail) August 8, 2017

Artists from all over the genre — the rookies and the legends — had the kindest words for the iconic country singer.

Country music and the world lost a legend today…Rest in the arms of angels #RhinestoneCowboy https://t.co/JnXiAs6GWx — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 9, 2017

Glen Campbell was one of the finest musicians to ever grace country music. Hell, ALL music for that matter. Thanks for all you've done Glen. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) August 8, 2017

The voice. The guitar. The songs. The session work. The show… Glen Campbell leaves a huge musical legacy & a heroically loving family. RIP — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) August 8, 2017

Glen Campbell… The artist. The songwriter. The musician. The man. Music will never be the same. Missing the Rhinestone Cowboy already! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) August 8, 2017

We lost a music legend today. Rest in peace, Glen Campbell. Sending love and prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/CqW5eMFXAF — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) August 8, 2017

Grew up loving #GlenCampbell and so sad to see him go. The greatest all around talent ever in country music. #RIP https://t.co/GG7dM8mMQk — John Rich (@johnrich) August 8, 2017

Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 8, 2017

Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 8, 2017

Wow… just heard Glen Campbell passed… sad day for music — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 8, 2017

The world lost a little sparkle today. Rest in rhinestoned peace, @GlenCampbell You inspired me so much. — KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) August 8, 2017

Pageant Material was a giant ode to the Rhinestone Cowboy and that dreamy, late 60's, Countrypolitan sound. #RIPglencampbell — KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) August 8, 2017

A legend lost. RIP #GlenCampbell — Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) August 8, 2017

The great @GlenCampbell has taken his guitar and iconic voice to the other side, to play in an Angel band. We will miss you Glen.. #RIP — Terri Clark (@TerriClarkMusic) August 8, 2017

Rest in peace Glen Campbell. You touched all of our lives with your music and you will be greatly missed. — Montgomery Gentry (@mgunderground) August 8, 2017

So very sorry to hear this. Glen was such a talented, great guy. Thankful to have known him.https://t.co/RJcbGm5FCo — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) August 8, 2017

.@GlenCampbell – there has never been an artist who had more talent! I was proud to work with him & call him friend for over 40 years. #RIP — Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) August 8, 2017

I owe @GlenCampbell my gratitude-he was my first contact in Nashville. This lead me down the path that brought me to where I am today. #RIP — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) August 8, 2017

As a musician, a hero. As an Arkansan, a hero. As a human being, a hero. RIP glen campbell. Wooo pig — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) August 9, 2017