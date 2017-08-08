Music

Photo Gallery: Glen Campbell Through the Years

Music Icon Lived a Life Filled With Music and Musicians
Glen Campbell seemed to fit in with everyone and every place he visited, whether on the stage, television, movies and, one of his favorites, the golf course.

Campbell, who died Tuesday (Aug. 8) in Nashville of Alzheimer’s disease, lived a life filled with music and the people who create it.

The sheer number of musicians he met during his lifetime is staggering, dating back from his days as a studio musician in the Wrecking Crew in Los Angeles through his breakthrough in the mid ’60s and for the rest of his life.

In a roughly chronological order, here’s a look at some of the photos from his extensive career, including perhaps the only group photo ever taken of Charley Pride, Little Jimmy Dickens and Marky Ramone.

In Recording Studio in Early ’60s

On Tour With the Beach Boys (1965)

In the Studio With Leon Russell

With Guitarist James Burton on a Session in 1967

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 15: Singer and Songwriter Glen Campbell (R) and guitarist James Burton (L) record at the Columbia Records Studio on September 15, 1967 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jasper Dailey/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Jasper Dailey/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Early Appearance on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour (1965)

circa 1965: American folk singer Glen Campbell (C) performs with American comedy duo, the Smothers Brothers (Tom (L) and Dick Smothers) on their television show, 'The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.' Campbell plays twelve-string guitar, Tom plays banjo, and Dick plays standup bass. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Cher on The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour (1969)

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1: Cher performs with Glen Campbell on THE GLEN CAMPBELL GOODTIME HOUR. Image dated 1969. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) CBS via Getty Images

John Wayne and Kim Darby on Set of 1969 Film True Grit

1969: John Wayne, in his Oscar winning performance as Rooster Cogburn, in scene with Kim Darby and Glen Campbell from the movie 'True Grit' directed by Henry Hathaway in 1969. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Publicity Photo With Joe Namath From 1969 Film Norwood

Glen Campbell with a guitar sitting with Joe Namath, both wearing military uniforms in a scene from the film 'Norwood', 1969. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Getty Images) Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

Appearance on The Johnny Cash Show in Nashville (1969)

Merle Haggard on The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour (1972)

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1: From left, Merle Haggard and Glen Campbell performing on The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour. Image dated 1972. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) CBS via Getty Images

Parents Carrie and Wesley Campbell on NBC Special (1975)

HI, I'M GLEN CAMPBELL -- Pictured: (l-r) Mother Carrie Campbell, Glen Campbell, father Wesley Campbell -- (Photo by: Ron Tom/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Ron Tom/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Neil Diamond (1975)

CIRCA 1975: Singer Neil Diamond jams with singer Glen Campbell in circa 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Anne Murray, Barbara Mandrell and Larry Gatlin Onstage (1978)

Singers Glen Campbell, Anne Murray, Barbara Mandrell and Larry Gatlin perform onstage in circa 1978. (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

George Benson, Donna Summer, Stevie Wonder (1980)

Tanya Tucker in New York City (1981)

Glen Campbell and Tanya Tucker performing at Rodeo in New York City on January 22, 1981. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)

Willie Nelson at Radio City Music Hall in New York City

UNITED STATES - MAY 27: RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL Photo of Willie NELSON and Glen CAMPBELL, Willie Nelson and Glen Campbell performing on stage (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns) Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Kenny Rogers at ACM Awards (2001)

Glen Campbell & Kenny Rogers during The 36th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards - Show at Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage) M. Caulfield/WireImage

Kevin Costner and Bill Murray at Pebble Beach Golf Course (2002)

400356 08: Actors Kevin Costner (L) Bill Murray (C) and singer Glen Campbell (R) wait their turn to putt at the 3M Celebrity Golf Challenge January 30, 2002 at Pebble Beach Golf Course in Pebble Beach, CA. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

George Jones, Deana Carter, LeAnn Rimes, Kenny Chesney at CMT 100 Greatest Songs of Country Music Taping in 2003

George Jones, Deana Carter, LeAnn Rimes, Kenny Chesney, and Glen Campbell (Photo by R. Diamond/WireImage) R. Diamond/WireImage

Alice Cooper and Ted Nugent at Charity Concert (2004)

Glen Campbell, Alice Cooper and Ted Nugent (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage) Chris Walter/WireImage

Charley Pride, Jimmy Dickens and Marky Ramone at Sirius Satellite Radio (2005)

Charley Pride, Jimmy Dickens, Marky Ramone and Glen Campbell (Photo by L. Busacca/WireImage for Sirius Satellite Radio) L. Busacca/WireImage for Sirius Satellite Radio

Dionne Warwick, Whitney Houston and Clive Davis (2006)

Glen Campbell, Dionne Warwick, Whitney Houston and Clive Davis (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage) Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Wrecking Crew’s Induction at Hollywood’s RockWalk (2008)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Musicians Don Randi, Glen Cambell and Hal Blaine of The Wrecking Crew are inducted into Hollywood's RockWalk at the Guitar Center on June 25, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) David Livingston/Getty Images

Son Cal and Daughter Ashley at 2012 CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Cal Campbell, Glen Campbell and Ashley Campbell arrive at the 2012 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage) Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Signing Copies of Ghost on the Canvas in Los Angeles (2011)

George Jones, Gregg Allman and Diana Ross at 2012 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award winners George Jones, Gregg Allman, Diana Ross and Glen Campbell follwing The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Special Merit Awards Ceremony at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage) Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Jimmy Webb, Kim Campbell and Vince Gill at 2011 CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 09: Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Jimmy Webb, Glen Campbell, Kim Campbell, and Vince Gill receive a standing ovation at the 45th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 9, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/FilmMagic) Frederick Breedon IV/FilmMagic

Neil Young at 2012 MusiCares Person of The Year Gala

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Musicians Glen Campbell (L) and Neil Young arrive at The 2012 MusiCares Person of The Year Gala Honoring Paul McCartney at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/WireImage) Christopher Polk/WireImage

Family Attends Recording Academy’s Annual GRAMMY Special Merit Awards Ceremony (2012)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Glen Campbell and family attend Recording Academy's Annual GRAMMY Special Merit Awards Ceremony at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/FilmMagic) Jonathan Leibson/FilmMagic

Daughter Ashley Onstage During His 2012 Goodbye Tour

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - JULY 29: Glen Campbell performs on stage with his daughter Ashley during his Goodbye Tour at Route 66 Casino's Legends Theater on July 29, 2012 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Steve Snowden/Getty Images)