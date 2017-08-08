Photo Gallery: Glen Campbell Through the Years

Glen Campbell seemed to fit in with everyone and every place he visited, whether on the stage, television, movies and, one of his favorites, the golf course.
Campbell, who died Tuesday (Aug. 8) in Nashville of Alzheimer’s disease, lived a life filled with music and the people who create it.
The sheer number of musicians he met during his lifetime is staggering, dating back from his days as a studio musician in the Wrecking Crew in Los Angeles through his breakthrough in the mid ’60s and for the rest of his life.
In a roughly chronological order, here’s a look at some of the photos from his extensive career, including perhaps the only group photo ever taken of Charley Pride, Little Jimmy Dickens and Marky Ramone.
In Recording Studio in Early ’60s
On Tour With the Beach Boys (1965)
In the Studio With Leon Russell
With Guitarist James Burton on a Session in 1967
Early Appearance on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour (1965)
Cher on The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour (1969)
John Wayne and Kim Darby on Set of 1969 Film True Grit
Publicity Photo With Joe Namath From 1969 Film Norwood
Appearance on The Johnny Cash Show in Nashville (1969)
Merle Haggard on The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour (1972)
Parents Carrie and Wesley Campbell on NBC Special (1975)
Neil Diamond (1975)
Anne Murray, Barbara Mandrell and Larry Gatlin Onstage (1978)
George Benson, Donna Summer, Stevie Wonder (1980)
Tanya Tucker in New York City (1981)
Willie Nelson at Radio City Music Hall in New York City
Kenny Rogers at ACM Awards (2001)
Kevin Costner and Bill Murray at Pebble Beach Golf Course (2002)
George Jones, Deana Carter, LeAnn Rimes, Kenny Chesney at CMT 100 Greatest Songs of Country Music Taping in 2003
Alice Cooper and Ted Nugent at Charity Concert (2004)
Charley Pride, Jimmy Dickens and Marky Ramone at Sirius Satellite Radio (2005)
Dionne Warwick, Whitney Houston and Clive Davis (2006)
Wrecking Crew’s Induction at Hollywood’s RockWalk (2008)
Son Cal and Daughter Ashley at 2012 CMT Music Awards
Signing Copies of Ghost on the Canvas in Los Angeles (2011)
George Jones, Gregg Allman and Diana Ross at 2012 Grammy Awards
Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Jimmy Webb, Kim Campbell and Vince Gill at 2011 CMA Awards
Neil Young at 2012 MusiCares Person of The Year Gala
Family Attends Recording Academy’s Annual GRAMMY Special Merit Awards Ceremony (2012)
Daughter Ashley Onstage During His 2012 Goodbye Tour