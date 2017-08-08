Music

Glen Campbell’s Influence Knows No Bounds

His Music Touched Lives Well Outside of Country
Just a few hours after the news spread about Glen Campbell’s death on Tuesday (Aug. 8), pop-rock hero John Mayer took the stage at his Nashville show and covered Campbell’s 1967 hit “Gentle on My Mind” during his solo acoustic set.

“I’m going to play this song with more love than precision. And I play it because it’s my favorite song in the world. Whether I play it right or wrong, I’d rather have played it,” Mayer told the crowd, according to The Tennessean newspaper.

That crowd was made up of plenty of country stars, including Kelsea Ballerini. During Mayer’s Campbell cover, she tweeted that she was a musical emotional mess.

In addition to Mayer’s tribute, celebrities, singers, songwriters, comedians and politicians shared their thoughts on the legend’s passing and how he’d touched their lives.

