Glen Campbell’s Influence Knows No Bounds

His Music Touched Lives Well Outside of Country

Just a few hours after the news spread about Glen Campbell’s death on Tuesday (Aug. 8), pop-rock hero John Mayer took the stage at his Nashville show and covered Campbell’s 1967 hit “Gentle on My Mind” during his solo acoustic set.

“I’m going to play this song with more love than precision. And I play it because it’s my favorite song in the world. Whether I play it right or wrong, I’d rather have played it,” Mayer told the crowd, according to The Tennessean newspaper.

That crowd was made up of plenty of country stars, including Kelsea Ballerini. During Mayer’s Campbell cover, she tweeted that she was a musical emotional mess.

In Nashville. @JohnMayer is paying tribute to @GlenCampbell singing Gentle On My Mind. I'm a musical emotional mess. So tender and beautiful — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) August 9, 2017

In addition to Mayer’s tribute, celebrities, singers, songwriters, comedians and politicians shared their thoughts on the legend’s passing and how he’d touched their lives.

I'm very broken up to hear about my friend Glen Campbell. An incredible musician and an even better person. I'm at a loss. Love & Mercy. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 8, 2017

#RIPGlenCampbell – A gifted musician and one of kind .. His playing was magic~ pic.twitter.com/fd4mUETb81 — Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) August 8, 2017

Glen Campbell was an iconic American artist & fellow Arkansan. His legacy will be his great talent & how he decided to live with Alzheimers. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 9, 2017

There's no way to fit a tribute to Glen in 140 characters….https://t.co/IRmKosCNYx … pic.twitter.com/7TBSaTHvBJ — Jimmy Webb (@realjimmywebb) August 9, 2017

Country music will never be the same. Sending love to Glen Campbell’s family. pic.twitter.com/NMT5b7s7U3 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 8, 2017

RIP, Glen. You were my first employer as a writer. We were all in awe of your musicality. https://t.co/WjvYWGNGl7 — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) August 8, 2017

God bless and peace and love to Glen Campbell thanks for the music The real rhinestone cowboy and love to all his family — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 9, 2017

Dear Glen Campbell Rest In Peace As well as your incredible musical abilities you were one of the most down to earth ppl I have ever known. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) August 8, 2017

RIP Glen Campbell, a true gentleman genius – You will forever be gentle on our minds! — Ed Helms (@edhelms) August 8, 2017

So sad that Glen Campbell has passed such a legend. #ripglencampbell #rhinestonecowboy pic.twitter.com/EDC9LdKhAu — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) August 8, 2017

Huge loss in the world of music today. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell. https://t.co/vexA1kYixX — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 8, 2017

Truly sad to hearing of the passing of @GlenCampbell. What a towering talent & a tenderhearted, delightful man. Sending his family my love. — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) August 8, 2017

RIP Glen Campbell – a great singer and musician who wrote and chose to cover great songs.@GlenCampbell https://t.co/iZzAU5UWD7 — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 8, 2017

Glen Campbell was one of the great entertainers and musicians of our time. Sad to learn of death of a great Arkansan and American. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 8, 2017

Saddened by the passing of Glen Campbell, a great entertainer, a great man & a great Arizonan – thanks for the memories! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 8, 2017