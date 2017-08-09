Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame to Induct Vern Gosdin, Walt Aldridge, Tim Nichols, Jim McBride

Their Hits Include “Set ‘Em Up Joe” “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me,” “Live Like You Were Dying,” “Chattahoochee”

The writers of such hits as “Set ‘Em Up Joe” “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me,” “Live Like You Were Dyring,” and “Chattahoochee” are the newest inductees elected to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Specifically, they are Vern Gosdin, Walt Aldridge, Tim Nichols and Jim McBride. They will be formally inducted into the Hall on Oct. 23 during ceremonies to be held at Nashville’s Music City Center.

Pat Alger, the Hall’s board chairman, announced the inductions at a press conference in Nashville Wednesday morning (Aug. 9).

Gosdin, who died in 2009, was principally known as a recording artist. However, in addition to penning his 1988 chart-topper, “Set ‘Em Up Joe,” he wrote such other of his own high-ranking singles as “Chiseled in Stone” (the CMA’s 1989 song of the year), “Today My World Slipped Away (also a No. 3 hit for George Strait), “If You’re Gonna Do Me Wrong (Do It Right),” “Do You Believe Me Now,” “I’m Still Crazy” and “That Just About Does It.”

Apart from “(There’s) No Getting’ Over Me,” a No. 1 single for Ronnie Milsap and the 1982 ASCAP song of the year, Aldridge wrote “Holding Her and Loving You” (Earl Thomas Conley), “The Fear of Being Alone” (Reba McEntire), “I Am a Simple Man” (Ricky Van Shelton), “I Loved Her First” (Heartland) and “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” (Travis Tritt).

Nichols’ gallery of hits includes not only Tim McGraw’s Grammy-winning “Live Like You Were Dying,” but also “Heads Carolina, Tails California” (Jo Dee Messina), “I’m Over You” (Keith Whitley), “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing” (Trace Adkins), “That’d Be Alright” (Alan Jackson), “I’ll Think of a Reason Later” (Lee Ann Womack) and “I Got the Boy” (Jana Kramer).

McBride’s stellar credits embrace the 1994 CMA song of the year “Chattahoochee” (Alan Jackson), “A Bridge That Just Won’t Burn” (Conway Twitty), “Bet Your Heart on Me” (Johnny Lee), “Rose in Paradise” (Waylon Jennings), as well as the other Jackson hits “Chasing that Neon Rainbow,” “Someday” and “(Who Says) You Can’t Have It All.”

(Most of the songs cited above were co-written rather than individually written.)

These four new inductees bring the total number of members in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame to 207.