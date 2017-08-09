CMT Remembers Glen Campbell Premieres Thursday

Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Others Pay Tribute to Music Icon in News Special

CMT pays tribute to the life and legacy of music icon Glen Campbell in a 30-minute special, CMT Remembers Glen Campbell premiering Thursday (Aug. 10) at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT.

Hosted by CMT’s Cody Alan and Katie Cook, the news special includes tributes from Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Reba, rare archival photos, interview and performances, as well as some of the best moments from The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour television show, featuring Johnny Cash, John Wayne, Carol Burnett, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and more.

Campbell died Tuesday in Nashville at age 81.

In his final touching sit-down interview with CMT in 2011, Campbell and his wife Kim reflected on his life and his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“If you know you got it, live with it the best way you can,” the Country Music Hall of Fame member said. “You don’t cry over spilled milk.”

His sense of humor remained through it all as he prepared for his 2012 Farewell Tour.

“I really like the situation I’m in because if I make a mistake now, they expect it,” he joked.

CMT Remembers Glen Campbell encores Friday at 7 p.m. ET/PT and Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT.