Glen Campbell: Country Artists Continue to Pay Tribute

Faith Hill, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town and Others Add to Memories

After Country Music Hall of Fame member Glen Campbell died Tuesday (Aug. 8), the country artists who grew up listening to his music responded immediately, flooding social media with memories, tributes and impromptu covers of some of his biggest hits.

More than 24 hours later, the remembrances continue to fill up feeds. And The list goes on and on.





One of a kind in every way. Sending love to all of Glen's family. pic.twitter.com/KRUTLfpg84 — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) August 9, 2017





Lost another great one today. Thoughts and prayers going out to the Campbell family. #glencampbell #rhinestonecowboy pic.twitter.com/XRQySY01pm — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) August 9, 2017





Glen Campbell was an amazing performer, musician &, more importantly, a great dude. He will be missed. — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) August 9, 2017





Glenn, thank you for the music. It's made us all better and your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/IN4UaxjNoR — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) August 8, 2017





I grew up listening to Glen Campbell and his music helped influence my love of great lyrics and great melodies. Rest in peace! — Sara Evans (@saraevansmusic) August 9, 2017





What a loss. A great voice, great guitarist. https://t.co/Ls2SC1Ezd6 — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) August 8, 2017





Glen Campbell is legendary, timeless & will forever have a huge mark on country music. We send our love and prayers to his family & friends. — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) August 9, 2017





Sad to hear about @GlenCampbell. Honored to have gotten to sing a song for him with @ladyantebellum at the @acm honors show! — Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) August 8, 2017





You were totally, fearlessly authentic. A legend, a pioneer, an icon. It was our honor to know you and to perform with you. Rest easy, Glen. pic.twitter.com/j7TJgxrauC — The Band Perry (@thebandperry) August 8, 2017





Glen Campbell was plain and simply one of the most talented and iconic songwriter, singer, performer and guitar pl… https://t.co/LY3CFYimgi pic.twitter.com/qSVwkaJSFI — Midland (@MidlandOfficial) August 8, 2017





Very sad to see Glen Campbell go after a long goodbye. He and his music will always be with us. Thanks, Glen. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/bTOi68SW5j — Clint Black (@Clint_Black) August 9, 2017





So very sorry to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. It's the end of an era of tremendous talent. RIP — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) August 9, 2017