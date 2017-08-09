Music

Glen Campbell: Country Artists Continue to Pay Tribute

Faith Hill, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town and Others Add to Memories
by 15h ago

After Country Music Hall of Fame member Glen Campbell died Tuesday (Aug. 8), the country artists who grew up listening to his music responded immediately, flooding social media with memories, tributes and impromptu covers of some of his biggest hits.

More than 24 hours later, the remembrances continue to fill up feeds. And The list goes on and on.












Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.