Billy Ray Cyrus Named 2018 Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Inductee

Still the King Star’s Induction Ceremony Set for May 2018

CMT’s Still the King star Billy Ray Cyrus will join the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony on May 11, 2018 in Somerset, Kentucky.

A native of Flatwoods, Kentucky, Cyrus is part of the 2018 class of inductees with the late Grand Ole Opry and Hee Haw star David “Stringbean” Akeman, along with bluegrass musician Dale Ann Bradley, Christian performer Jason Crabb, singer-songwriter Jackie DeShannon and country singer-musician Bobby Lewis.

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum honors entertainers and music professionals from the Bluegrass state who have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

Previous inductees include Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe, Ricky Skaggs, Tom T. Hall, the Judds, Patty Loveless, the Everly Brothers and the Osborne Brothers.

Cyrus is currently on tour through the fall. His next album Set the Record Straight arrives Nov. 11.

Achy Breaky Heart by Billy Ray Cyrus on VEVO .