Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge Returns Sept. 26 on CMT

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge, the toughest competition series on television, returns to CMT for a punishing new season on Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

This season, a new set of America’s toughest individuals tackle the one and only Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Ranch. Each week, Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge will feature world-renowned athletes and everyday heroes facing off against each other — and the desert heat — in a series of intense challenges with only one advancing to the dreaded “Skullbuster,” personally designed by Austin.

“Every season we’ve raised the bar and set new standards here at the Broken Skull Challenge, Austin said. “And every season we’ve watched the finest athletes in America meet those challenges. But I guarantee you haven’t seen anything like the intensity of season five of Broken Skull Challenge. And that’s the bottom line”.

The show reached an average of 2 million weekly viewers during season four.

“Steve Austin is an invaluable part of our continued growth and success,” said Frank Tanki, general manager of CMT and TV Land. “Broken Skull Challenge is a fan-favorite powerhouse and a principal component of our hit unscripted slate. This is the most hard-hitting season yet and I admire the grit and resolve of our competitors to take on Steve and his Skullbuster obstacle course.”