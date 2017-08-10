Chris Stapleton’s Traveller Returns to No. 1

In its 118th week on Billboard‘s country albums chart, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller resides again at No. 1 this week.

It has switched places with Stapleton’s second solo album, From a Room: Volume 1, which held the prime spot last week.

What magic is going on here?

On the songs rankings, Billy Currington’s “Do I Make You Wanna,” claims its second straight week at No. 1.

The only new album to report is Joe Nichols’ Never Gets Old, which enters at No. 15. Nichols first riveted the world in 2002 with his magnificently hopeful single, “The Impossible.” Although that song peaked at No. 3, Nichols has since scored six No. 1’s, including that ultimate party song, “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off.”

Nichols’ last album, Crickets, came out in 2013.

Three albums return for your re-consideration — Rascal Flatts’ Back to Us (No. 28), George Strait’s 50 Number Ones (No. 45) and The Essential Johnny Cash (No. 48).

There are two new songs, the highest-debuting one being Josh Turner’s “All About You,” popping in at No. 56, and Florida Georgia Line’s “Smooth” (No. 59).

Celebrating a comeback are Gary Allan’s “Mess Me Up” (No. 52) and Lindsay Eli’s “Waitin’ on You” (No. 57).

The No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Luke Combs’ This One’s For You, Sam Hunt’s Montevallo and Lucas Hoge’s Dirty South.

Montevallo, by the way, has been on the charts for 129 weeks, most of that time at or near the peak.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs are Cole Swindell’s “Flatliner,” Justin Moore’s “Somebody Else Will,” Thomas Rhett’s “Craving You,” featuring Maren Morris, and Dustin Lynch’s “Small Town Boy.”

Somewhere in Nashville this hot August day, they’re putting finishing touches on a Christmas album. My how the world does spin!