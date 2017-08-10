Miranda Lambert: “It Sometimes Overwhelms Me”

How She Feels When Fans Know the Words to Her Songs

Some of my favorite Miranda Lambert songs were never singles. They were just the album cuts that never made it to the radio, but they made it to my heart.

Songs like “What About Georgia,” “Greyhound Bound for Nowhere,” “Guilty in Here,” “Airstream Song,” “Love Song,” “Dear Diamond,” “Two Rings Shy” and, most recently, “Ugly Lights.”

Those are the songs I turn up and belt out every time they come on. And I know I’m not alone, because at her concerts, fans sing along with all her songs. Not just the hits.

And Lambert notices.

In a recent radio interview, she said that hearing the crowd back her up never gets old.

“They sing ever word to every song, not just singles,” she said. “You know, album cuts. It’s just a feeling of, ‘Wow, this is why I do this in the first place.’

“It takes you back to the first time that you were onstage for four people, singing over beer bottles,” she said, “but then you’re like, ‘Wow, I’ve come to this, and people really know me, and know my music.’

“I don’t know … it just sometimes overwhelms me.”

Lambert just wrapped a two-night stay at Red Rocks in Colorado on Wednesday night (Aug. 9) and has a few days off before she heads to the Netherlands to begin a string of dates that also include stops in England, Scotland and Ireland