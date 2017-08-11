They Hit the Road for the Perfect End-of-Summer Jam

Dan + Shay Throw Caution to the Wind in “Road Trippin'”

With summer coming to a close, there’s no better song to help keep its soon-to-be-memory alive than Dan + Shay’s “Road Trippin’.”

And can you think of more fun people to take a road trip with?

The grooving, summertime jam is as breezy as the wind blowing through that turquoise Bronco convertible they’re driving as they cruise the highways with their friends.

Shay Mooney’s voice once again takes center stage, and his dance moves aren’t too shabby either.

“Road Trippin'” is the latest from their album Obsessed, which also boasts the No. 1 single “How Not To.”

Dan + Shay’s will spend Friday (Aug. 11) in Oro-Mendonte, Canada, to play the big Boots and Hearts Festival that also features Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Brantley Gilbert and Brett Eldredge. The duo have a busy schedule through the end of the year, including stops on Thomas Rhett’s Home Team Tour.

P.S. We need to borrow that Bronco ASAP, boys.



