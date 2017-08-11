Glen Campbell’s Daughter Shares Memories, Personal Photos

Ashley Campbell Remembers Her Father in Letter to Fans

Ashley Campbell, Glen Campbell’s daughter, shared family photos and a letter to fans on Friday (Aug. 11).

Glen Campbell died Tuesday in Nashville at age 81 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The Country Music Hall of Fame member was laid to rest on Wednesday during a private ceremony in his hometown of Delight, Arkansas.

In addition to Ashley, he is survived by his wife Kim Campbell and their sons Cal and Shannon. Other survivors include his children from previous marriages — Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon — and 10 grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren.

In her letter to fans, Ashley wrote about being with her father as his health declined and how music kept him connected to his family.

Ashley, Cal and Shannon were members in their father’s band during his 2012 Farewell Tour.

She released her autobiographical single, “Remembering,” in 2015,

