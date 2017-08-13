Thomas Rhett: Happy Birthday Ada James

Thomas Rhett is officially outnumbered by ladies at home.

Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins welcomed their second daughter, a baby girl named Ada James Akins, on Saturday (Aug. 12) at 10:28 p.m. in Nashville. She made her world debut weighing seven pounds and three ounces.

The happy parents announced Ada James’ arrival via social media on Sunday (Aug. 13). She joins the couple’s adopted baby girl from Uganda, Willa Gray, at home.

“My wife @laur_akins labored almost 36 hours,” Rhett said online. “She is by far the strongest human being I have ever met and I have a new found respect for moms around the world. We are so excited that Willa Gray has a baby sister!”

“We are all doing well now, just resting,” Lauren added on social media. “Thank y’all for your prayers — she is a miracle and God is so good.”

Rhett has a few days at home with his family before he resumes touring on Thursday (Aug. 17) with a performance at the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville, Oregon.