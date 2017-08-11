Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

My, my, my. This past weekend sure was full of surprises.
Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren welcomed another little girl home. But that was hardly the only cool thing that happened in the past few days. Jason Aldean had a street named after him in Macon, Georgia. And Cole Swindell went back home to Terrell, Georgia as well. Plus Kelsea Ballerini had a little dance party with her fans, Maren Morris jammed with a near-centenarian, Brett Eldredge accompanied his dog during an outdoor singing lesson, Kacey Musgraves had to ignore nature’s call, Dierks Bentley was playing for the Stanley Cup of touring, Chris Young told off @ChrisYoungMusicOfficial in a direct message, Kevin Jonas joined Lady Antebellum during a show and Kip Moore wrote a 374-word message about spreading kindness instead of hate.
Doesn't get much cooler than this. Having a street named after you in your hometown. #macon #georgiaboy #home pic.twitter.com/hTbXMRvGXJ
— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) August 12, 2017
Anybody else proud of where y'all call home? I damn sure am. #youshouldbehere @ Terrell, Georgia https://t.co/uT09geKvvj
— Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) August 13, 2017
Kelsea Ballerini: “had an impromptu fan party last night at midnight so we could preorder the album together and have a dance party to Unapologetically. PERFECT way to start chapter 2.”
My guitar player's 99-year-old Great Aunt was here tonight & I called her out during Rich & she swung her cane around. The is gonna be ok.
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 13, 2017
Brett Eldredge: “Giving @edgarboogie singing lessons in the Woods”
An upset stomach on a bus u can't shit on is like trying to carry dynamite without dying. Please pray for me as we journey into the night
— K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 13, 2017
What's up Idaho. South fork river. Recharging before our last big run of the year and #wth tour. These last shows are like our own @nhl playoff games. Got my playoff beard rocking and we are going to go out big in Oregon, Sacramento, San Fran, La, San Diego, Phoenix, Albuquerque, and Denver. Been the best tour of my life….Come celebrate with us.
Chris Young: “Just so you guys know I REALLY hate the fake accounts #bye I know I should’ve said “else’s” typing too fast”
Lady Antebellum: “Super fun time having @KevinJonas come out and tear it up with us last night!!! #YouLookGoodWorldTour”