Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

My, my, my. This past weekend sure was full of surprises.

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren welcomed another little girl home. But that was hardly the only cool thing that happened in the past few days. Jason Aldean had a street named after him in Macon, Georgia. And Cole Swindell went back home to Terrell, Georgia as well. Plus Kelsea Ballerini had a little dance party with her fans, Maren Morris jammed with a near-centenarian, Brett Eldredge accompanied his dog during an outdoor singing lesson, Kacey Musgraves had to ignore nature’s call, Dierks Bentley was playing for the Stanley Cup of touring, Chris Young told off @ChrisYoungMusicOfficial in a direct message, Kevin Jonas joined Lady Antebellum during a show and Kip Moore wrote a 374-word message about spreading kindness instead of hate.

Jason Aldean: “Doesn’t get much cooler than this. Having a street named after you in your hometown. #macon #georgiaboy #home”

Doesn't get much cooler than this. Having a street named after you in your hometown. #macon #georgiaboy #home pic.twitter.com/hTbXMRvGXJ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) August 12, 2017



Cole Swindell: “Anybody else proud of where ya call home? I damn sure am.#youshouldbehere”

Anybody else proud of where y'all call home? I damn sure am. #youshouldbehere @ Terrell, Georgia https://t.co/uT09geKvvj — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) August 13, 2017

Kelsea Ballerini: “had an impromptu fan party last night at midnight so we could preorder the album together and have a dance party to Unapologetically. PERFECT way to start chapter 2.”

had an impromptu fan party last night at midnight so we could preorder the album together and have a dance party to Unapologetically. PERFECT way to start chapter 2. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Aug 11, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

Maren Morris: “My guitar player’s 99-year-old Great Aunt was here tonight & I called her out during Rich & she swung her cane around. The [world] is gonna be ok.”

My guitar player's 99-year-old Great Aunt was here tonight & I called her out during Rich & she swung her cane around. The is gonna be ok. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 13, 2017

Brett Eldredge: “Giving @edgarboogie singing lessons in the Woods”

Giving @edgarboogie singing lessons in the Woods A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Kacey Musgraves: “An upset stomach on a bus u can’t shit on is like trying to carry dynamite without dying. Please pray for me as we journey into the night”

An upset stomach on a bus u can't shit on is like trying to carry dynamite without dying. Please pray for me as we journey into the night — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 13, 2017



Dierks Bentley: “What’s up Idaho. South fork river. Recharging before our last big run of the year and#wthtour. These last shows are like our own @nhlplayoff games. Got my playoff beard rocking and we are going to go out big in Oregon, Sacramento, San Fran, La, San Diego, Phoenix, Albuquerque, and Denver. Been the best tour of my life….Come celebrate with us.”

Chris Young: “Just so you guys know I REALLY hate the fake accounts #bye I know I should’ve said “else’s” typing too fast”

Just so you guys know I REALLY hate the fake accounts #bye I know I should've said "else's" typing too fast A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on Aug 13, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Lady Antebellum: “Super fun time having @KevinJonas come out and tear it up with us last night!!! #YouLookGoodWorldTour”

Super fun time having @KevinJonas come out and tear it up with us last night!!! #YouLookGoodWorldTour A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on Aug 12, 2017 at 5:33am PDT