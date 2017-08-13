Music

Country Artists React to Charlottesville Violence

Kip Moore, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Others Denounce Hatred, Violence and Racism
by 6 mins ago

Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Brothers Osborne and Jason Isbell have strongly denounced the hatred, violence and racism that resulted in three deaths Saturday (Aug. 12) in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed on Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters gathered to oppose a “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalists and other alt-right groups. According to CNN, two Virginia State Patrol troopers were also killed in a helicopter crash while “assisting public safety resources with the ongoing situation in Charlottesville.” Nineteen others were injured.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. from Ohio, is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.

White nationalists were in Charlottesville to protest against the city’s removal of a statue memorializing the late Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Kip Moore was one of the first country artists to issue a social media post addressing the racism that still exists in our nation.

Others from the Nashville community also responded, including Mayor Megan Barry.