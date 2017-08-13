Country Artists React to Charlottesville Violence

Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Brothers Osborne and Jason Isbell have strongly denounced the hatred, violence and racism that resulted in three deaths Saturday (Aug. 12) in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed on Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters gathered to oppose a “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalists and other alt-right groups. According to CNN, two Virginia State Patrol troopers were also killed in a helicopter crash while “assisting public safety resources with the ongoing situation in Charlottesville.” Nineteen others were injured.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. from Ohio, is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.

White nationalists were in Charlottesville to protest against the city’s removal of a statue memorializing the late Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Kip Moore was one of the first country artists to issue a social media post addressing the racism that still exists in our nation.

Others from the Nashville community also responded, including Mayor Megan Barry.





This cannot stand

These days surely MUST be behind us#StayHumbleandKind#charlottesville pic.twitter.com/nNcEVnKSoH — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 13, 2017





Extremely sad at the seething hatred that still lives here. I just don't know what to say anymore. We're better than this. #Charlottesville — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 12, 2017





bawling watching this. It's so excruciating to see such evil abandon for the human kind. STOP FUCKING KILLING PEOPLE. https://t.co/yjy43G9wxL — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 12, 2017





The world's oldest man, an Auschwitz survivor, died today while men with Nazi flags marched thru Charlottesville, VA. We have so far to go. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) August 12, 2017





Feeling the need to demonstrate because others refuse to recognize your superiority means you aren't superior, doesn't it? #Charlottesville — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 12, 2017





This is my beautiful niece. Love is stronger than hate. Nazi and white supremacist hate speech is not welcomed here. Period. #charlottesville A post shared by Jennifer Nettles (@jennifernettles) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:22am PDT







Saddened and sickened by the hate on display in Virginia. Our hearts are with you. #bullshitontv — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) August 12, 2017





How do you do something like that…I do not understand. How do you hate someone or something that much… — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) August 12, 2017



