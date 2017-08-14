Old Dominion Knows Just How You Feel

Meat and Candy, Old Dominion’s debut album, did so well that you kind of have to wonder how the band will follow it. But it sounds like they took their sophomore album project seriously, because they remember being on the other side of things.

In a recent radio interview, the band’s Trevor Rosen said that he knows what it’s like for fans waiting to hear the new music on their Happy Endings album (due out on August 25).

“It is getting closer. You look up, and now we’re into the month it’s going to be released, so it gets exciting,” Rosen said.

“The coolest thing that I think about is the fact that someone out there can’t wait for this album to come out. We grew up being fans of bands, and I remember when my favorite band would be coming out with something new, you could not wait to go to the store and go pick it up and see what the new songs were going to be.”

And once you did get your hands on the music, you’d play it over and over and over again.

“You’d get it and wear it out,” he said. “To be that for somebody else and to know that somebody out there is counting down the days and they can’t wait to see what we’ve put out, it’s cool to be that for them.”