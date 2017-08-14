Aubrie Sellers Defies Convention, Takes On Celebrity Culture

Aubrie Sellers has taken her role as role model to the next level.

The singer-songwriter and champion for female empowerment is calling out the stereotypes of old and setting the record straight for the modern woman.

After watching a few classic movie clips from the 1950s and ’60s that weren’t very empowering for women, Sellers had a terrific idea: What if she took those stories and re-imagined them in a way that supported women today?

Thus began a mini-series of music videos dedicated to just that — turning the antiquated notions of femininity and a woman’s societal role on their ears and giving girls today a great dose of inspiration.

“I was inspired by these old films to take the female characters and modernize them and rewrite these stories with some girl power,” Sellers said. “On my debut album, I wrote a lot about women and their roles in society. It’s something that I think about a lot and will probably continue to write about on my next album.”

Sellers teamed up with L.A.-based director Millicent Hailes to direct the videos for her songs “Magazines” and “Paper Dolls” with this theme in mind. “Magazines,” the first of the two to premiere on CMT, rolls its proverbial eyes at current celebrity culture and takes on the 1957 classic Funny Face starring Audrey Hepburn to address the pressures women feel about looking and acting a certain way.

Sellers was recently featured in Elle magazine’s Women in Music issue, alongside other female power players standing out in the crowd.

Stay tuned for the next installment in Sellers collaboration with Hailes, premiering Friday (Aug. 18) on CMT and CMT.com



