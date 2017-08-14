Kenny Chesney Salutes Summertime Love in “All the Pretty Girls”

Young, rebellious summertime love. Is there anything more quintessentially Kenny Chesney?

In his latest video for “All the Pretty Girls,” Chesney gives us one last hoorah before summer is over and fall semester starts in a sweet story played out by two college kids falling in love during a break at home. It will take you right back to those good old days where you’re only concern was having the sheriff call your parents after you were caught trespassing in a field.

We don’t actually see Chesney in his brand new video, but he’s there in spirit, telling a story he tells better than just about anybody

“All The Pretty Girls” is from Chesney’s latest album Cosmic Hallelujah. This fall, he’s got another one coming for you — a live album of some of the superstar’s greatest performances over the last decade.

Live in No Shoes Nation arrives Oct. 27, and its one you will not want to miss.

All the Pretty Girls by Kenny Chesney on VEVO .