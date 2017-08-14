Jason Aldean Gives Back in Hometown of Macon, Georgia

Jason Aldean used his talent for good in his hometown of Macon, Georgia on Friday (Aug. 11).

His second annual Concert for the Kids raised $702,209.43 for Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health. The night featured additional performances by Luke Combs and local musician Maggie Renfroe.

Rick Diamond

Along with the more than half a million dollars raised at the inaugural 2016 benefit, Aldean’s hometown fundraiser has raised more than $1.2 million, which will be allocated to the development of Macon’s new Children’s Hospital.

Aldean visited with patients and their families at the current facility before Friday’s show, reviewed plans for the new addition and was honored with the reveal of “Jason Aldean Way,” the renaming of a portion of the street that runs alongside the Children’s Hospital.

Rick Diamond

“Macon will always be my roots,” Aldean said. “When I moved away to chase music, all I wanted to do was make my family and hometown proud. But, I’m just a singer. I’m honored to be able to do do what I do to help raise money, but the doctors and staff are the heroes and are changing these kids lives.”

Navicent Health is the second-largest hospital in Georgia and is currently constructing the new Children’s Hospital to expand services and capabilities to meet the specific needs of the region’s children. The new facility plans to begin serving patients in 2019.

Aldean’s 2017 tour continues Thursday (Aug. 17) in Jacksonville, Florida.

They Don’t Know (Official Video) by Jason Aldean on VEVO .