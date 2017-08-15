And Is Netflix Show the New Hee Haw?

Brad Paisley Says Jokes Are All or Nothing

Remember Hee Haw? A lot of younger people don’t, mainly because the TV series ran from 1969 through 1994.

But the Kornfield Kounty variety show’s music and humor mash-up was enough to inspire Brad Paisley to create something similar, with a few modern twists (and probably fewer hay bales).

“(There was) this sort of playful self-effacing nature of everyone willing to go on there. You see Johnny Cash goofing around. He doesn’t care if the joke lands or not,” Paisley recalled of the show.

And his new one — airing on Tuesday (Aug. 15) on Netflix — will have a similar feel, and it sounds like Paisley is taking the comedy part very seriously.

“It’s sort of all or nothing with a joke,” he said. “You either get laughs, or you don’t. There’s a threshold you reach when you realize that it worked. Then there’s a threshold of sort of polite chuckling where it just didn’t work — and that’s terrifying.

“You know, for me, it’s not that big a leap because I write comedic songs anyway. I have for years goofed around onstage and tried to tell some jokes,” he said.

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo will feature Paisley as the host and five comics he chose just for the show: Nate Bargatze, John Heffron, Jon Reep, Sarah Tiana and Mike E. Winfield.

The Netflix site describes the special as simply, “Irreverent.”