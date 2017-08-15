Kenny Chesney Reveals 30 Tracks for Live in No Shoes Nation

Kenny Chesney’s upcoming concert album will feature guest performances by Dave Matthews, Eric Church, Mac McAnally, David Lee Murphy, Old Dominion, Grace Potter, Taylor Swift and the Zac Brown Band.

Chesney announced the 30 tracks for Live in No Shoes Nation on Tuesday (Aug. 15). The album will be released on Oct. 27.

In addition to many of his biggest hits, several of Chesney’s more obscure songs are featured, including “I’m Alive,” “Coastal” and “Happy on the Hey Now.”

The 30 songs were recorded over a 10-year period beginning in 2007 at stadium shows, pop-up bar gigs, amphitheaters and beach concerts.

“When I told the record company how many songs, they thought I’d lost my mind,” Chesney said of the new album. “And that was before we added ‘Young,’ which really started and defined this chapter, to the list.”

Here’s the complete track listing for Live in No Shoes Nation:

“Flora-Bama”

“Summertime”

“Big Star” (with Taylor Swift)

“Boston”

“When I See This Bar” (with Eric Church)

“No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems”

“Anything but Mine”

“Down the Road” (with Mac McAnally)

“Guitars and Tiki Bars”

“Hemingway’s Whiskey”

“Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven” (with Zac Brown Band)

“I’m Alive”

“Save It for a Rainy Day” (with Old Dominion)

“Pirate Flag”

“Somewhere With You”

“I Go Back”

“One Step Up”

“American Kids”

“You and Tequila” (with Grace Potter)

“Young”

“There Goes My Life”

“Out Last Night”

“Dust on the Bottle” (with David Lee Murphy)

“Coastal”

“The Boys of Fall”

“Noise”

“Old Blue Chair”

“The Joker/Three Little Birds” (with Dave Matthews)

“Happy on the Hey Now”