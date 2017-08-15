Lee Ann Womack’s New Album Revisits Her East Texas Roots

The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone Available Oct. 27

When Lee Ann Womack releases her ninth studio album The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone on Oct. 27, the new music will come with a touch of history.

Most of the material was tracked at one of the country’s oldest recording facilities, Houston’s famed SugarHill Studios, where Womack’s key influencers George Jones, Willie Nelson and Lightnin’ Hopkins recorded some of their earliest works.

Billed as her most personal collection to date, The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone features 14 songs mostly co-written by Womack. And the material touches on country, southern soul, gospel and blues indigenous to her native East Texas.

The album opens with “All the Trouble,’ which Womack co-wrote with her band mates Adam Wright and Waylon Payne. Among the tracks are new arrangements of classics such as “Long Black Veil” and Harlan Howard’s “He Called Me Baby,” along with Brent Cobb’s “Shine on Rainy Day.” The album closes with a version of Jones’ “Take the Devil Out of Me,” which was cut on the same linoleum floor at SugarHill where Jones recorded the 1959 original.

“I wanted to get out of Nashville and tap the deep music and vibe of East Texas,” Womack says. “I wanted to make sure this record had a lot of soul in it, because real country music has soul. I wanted to remind people of that.”

Womack’s husband and fellow Texan Frank Liddell produced the album. Her tour schedule through 2018 includes various shows with Alan Jackson, Nashville’s AmericanaFest, the Trans-Pecos Festival in Marfa, Texas, and Colorado’s MusicFest at Steamboat.

Here are the album art and full track listing for The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone:

1. “All The Trouble”

2. “The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone”

3. “He Called Me Baby”

4. “Hollywood”

5. “End of the End of the World”

6. “Bottom of the Barrel”

7. “Shine on Rainy Day”

8. “Mama Lost Her Smile”

9. “Wicked”

10. “Long Black Veil”

11. “Someone Else’s Heartache”

12. “Sunday”

13. “Talking Behind Your Back”

14. “Take The Devil Out of Me”