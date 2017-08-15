TV

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team: Biggest Semifinals Moments

The Semis
On the episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, titled “Semis,” the judges have narrowed it down to 119 women. Now, the hopefuls must quickly learn a power pom routine and the famous kick-line in order to perform it an hour later before the judges.

Let’s check out the biggest moments:

  1. Hopefuls arrive for the first day of semifinals.

    DSC_8068
    This is when the real talent starts to shine!

  2. They jump right into learning Judy’s dance routine.

    shake-routine

  3. Then, the girls learn the kick-line for the first time.

    widekick-routine
    The pressure is on…

  4. Let’s take a closer look.

    3kick-routine
    They sure have potential!

  5. Next up, the audition. Will they remember what they learned?

    kickline-montage
    Look at those legs fly!

  6. Neal McCoy thinks so!

    neal-clap

  7. After the judges deliberate, the results are in…

    weregoingtofinals

  8. Later, the veterans show Judy and Kellie they still have what it takes.

    vets-practice_smaller
    Fingers crossed!

  9. And, we catch up with veteran favorites like Yuko.

    yuko
    Sounds like she’s living her best life!

  10. Hopefully everyone continues to keep wow-ing the judges!

    phil-security
    If Security Guard Phil has anything to do with it, I’m sure they will 😉

