Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team: Biggest Semifinals Moments

On the episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, titled “Semis,” the judges have narrowed it down to 119 women. Now, the hopefuls must quickly learn a power pom routine and the famous kick-line in order to perform it an hour later before the judges.
Let’s check out the biggest moments:
Hopefuls arrive for the first day of semifinals.
They jump right into learning Judy’s dance routine.
Then, the girls learn the kick-line for the first time.
Let’s take a closer look.
Next up, the audition. Will they remember what they learned?
Neal McCoy thinks so!
After the judges deliberate, the results are in…
Later, the veterans show Judy and Kellie they still have what it takes.
And, we catch up with veteran favorites like Yuko.
Hopefully everyone continues to keep wow-ing the judges!
