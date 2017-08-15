Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team: Biggest Semifinals Moments

On the episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, titled “Semis,” the judges have narrowed it down to 119 women. Now, the hopefuls must quickly learn a power pom routine and the famous kick-line in order to perform it an hour later before the judges.

Let’s check out the biggest moments:

Hopefuls arrive for the first day of semifinals. This is when the real talent starts to shine! They jump right into learning Judy’s dance routine. Then, the girls learn the kick-line for the first time. The pressure is on… Let’s take a closer look. They sure have potential! Next up, the audition. Will they remember what they learned? Look at those legs fly! Neal McCoy thinks so! After the judges deliberate, the results are in… Later, the veterans show Judy and Kellie they still have what it takes. Fingers crossed! And, we catch up with veteran favorites like Yuko. Sounds like she’s living her best life! Hopefully everyone continues to keep wow-ing the judges! If Security Guard Phil has anything to do with it, I’m sure they will 😉

