Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team: Biggest Moments From Finals

Solos, Interviews and Fashion Emergencies
On the episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, titled “Finals,” all 83 women are judged head to head during a panel interview, a solo dance performance and on their appearance on the football field as seen on the big screen.

Let’s check out the biggest moments:

  1. The hopefuls arrive at the infamous Kitty Carter’s Dance Factory.

    1_walkin-kiss
    These girls have no idea what they’re getting into…

  2. Kitty Carter hasn’t changed a bit.

    2_kittychairthrow
    Yup!

  3. The girls are killing it. Maybe they won’t need her help?

    3_girlkick
    Look at that spin. What?!

  4. By Kitty’s reaction, they’ll need some help.

    4_kittyreaction
    Looks like the hopefuls need some work after all.

  5. Meanwhile, the veterans practice their butts off.

    7_vetsroutine2
    They better practice a few more hours because these newcomers are fiercer than ever.

  6. Then, it’s Interview Day. AKA, the worst game of trivia ever…

    9_panellaughs
    Gulp.

  7. Next, Finals Day. The hopefuls give it everything they’ve got.

    17_kalyssasolo
    Yas, kween!

  8. So much so that this happens…

    21_hollymalfunction
    That’s a whole lot of shakin’ going on…

  9. After the judges deliberate, the lucky handful of hopefuls are called.

    32_kalyssacalled
    Hey, Kalyssa!

  10. Off to camp we go!

    33_trainingcampherewecome

