Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team: Biggest Moments From Finals

On the episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, titled “Finals,” all 83 women are judged head to head during a panel interview, a solo dance performance and on their appearance on the football field as seen on the big screen.
Let’s check out the biggest moments:
-
The hopefuls arrive at the infamous Kitty Carter’s Dance Factory.
-
Kitty Carter hasn’t changed a bit.
-
The girls are killing it. Maybe they won’t need her help?
-
By Kitty’s reaction, they’ll need some help.
-
Meanwhile, the veterans practice their butts off.
-
Then, it’s Interview Day. AKA, the worst game of trivia ever…
-
Next, Finals Day. The hopefuls give it everything they’ve got.
-
So much so that this happens…
-
After the judges deliberate, the lucky handful of hopefuls are called.
-
Off to camp we go!
