Dolly Parton’s First Children’s Album Arrives This Fall

Dolly Parton‘s music and literature are for children of all ages.

But on Sept. 29, a digital version of the country icon’s first children’s album, I Believe In You, arrives. All of the music was written and performed by Parton. The 14-song collection includes a new recording of “Coat of Many Colors” and closes with Parton reading her 2016 children’s book of the same title. Physical versions of I Believe In You will be available Oct. 13.

She revealed the album’s track listing and cover art at a Nashville press conference on Tuesday (Aug. 15) with children seated around her in front of the fireside living room set that was built for the Smoky Mountains Rise Telethon last December.

Before and after a live reading of her Coat Of Many Colors book, she treated the kids and media present to a performance of three songs from the new album, including the title song, “Makin’ Fun Ain’t Funny” and “Brave Little Soldier.”

“My first album was released 50 years ago, and it’s been an amazing 50 years since then,” Parton said in a release. “I am very excited that now I’m coming out with my first children’s album in all of those 50 years. I’m proudest of all that all of the proceeds from this CD will go to the Imagination Library. It’s been 20 years since the Imagination Library was launched. We’ve seen 100 million books get into the hands of children and hopefully there will be many more.”

Each month, Parton’s book gifting program Imagination Library mails more than one million specially selected, high-quality, age-appropriate books to registered children from birth until they start kindergarten in participating communities around the world. In North America, every child’s first book is the classic Little Engine that Could.

Here are the cover art and track listing for I Believe In You:

1. “I Believe in You”

2. “Coat of Many Colors”

3. “Together Forever”

4. “I Am a Rainbow”

5. “I’m Here”

6. “A Friend Like You”

7. “Imagination”

8. “You Can Do It”

9. “Responsibility”

10. “You Gotta Be”

11. “Makin’ Fun Ain’t Funny”

12. “Chemo Hero”

13. “Brave Little Soldier”

14. Bonus track spoken audio: Coat of Many Colors