Brett Eldredge Debuts Atop Country Albums Chart

Billy Currington’s “Do I Make You Wanna” Is No. 1 for Third Week

Brett’s the name and Brett’s the game this week, as Brett Eldredge’s self-titled collection bows at No. 1 on Billboard‘s country albums chart. To add to the dazzle, it also comes in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 all-genres list.

Meanwhile, Billy Currington’s “Do I Make You Wanna” settles in for its third week at the top of the country airplay chart.

This is Eldredge’s fourth studio album (including the Christmas package, Glow) and the second to debut at No. 1. Illinois achieved that same distinction in 2015 and is back this week at No. 39.

The universally-mourned death of Glen Campbell last week has supercharged his catalog. His 20 Greatest Hits bounces back into No. 4, while Adios and Greatest Hits return at No. 20 and No. 41, respectively.

Also new on the albums chart is Tyler Childers’ Purgatory (No 17), surely the first time that title’s been used in a country music context (although every artist “between labels” know what it means.)

Other albums re-entering the Top 50 are Brad Paisley’s Love and War (No. 23) and Hits Alive (No. 45) and Luke Bryan’s Tailgates & Tanlines (No. 37).

There are three new songs to spotlight — Tyler Farr’s “I Should Go to Church Sometime” (No. 58), Danielle Bradbery’s “Sway” (No. 59) and Darius Rucker’s “For the First Time” (No. 60).

Lauren Alaina’s “Doin’ Fine” returns at No. 57.

The No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Chris Stapleton’s Traveller (last week’s No. 1), Luke Combs’ This One’s for You and Stapleton’s From a Room: Volume 1.

Completing the Top 5 songs cluster are Justin Moore’s “Somebody Else Will,” Cole Swindell’s “Flatliner,” Old Dominion’s “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” and Dustin Lynch’s “Small Town Boy.”

