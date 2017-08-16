Ryan Follesé Makes Country Debut a Family Affair

Currently on the road with Sam Hunt’s 15 in a 30 Tour, former Hot Chelle Rae front man Ryan Follesé surprised fans with an announcement on Wednesday (Aug. 16) that his self-titled debut country album lands Friday (Aug. 18).

Most of the music was written or co-written by Follesé and his hit-making family. His father Keith Follesé (Tim McGraw’s “Something Like That,” Faith Hill’s “The Way You Love Me”), mother Adrienne Follesé (Martina McBride’s “I Love You,” Lady Antebellum’s “Long Gone”) his brother Jamie Follesé (Hot Chelle Rae) and producer Cameron Montgomery (Maroon 5’s V and Nicki Minaj’s The Pinkprint) are co-writers on 10 of the album’s 12 songs including “Float Your Boat” and “Put a Label On It.”

Put A Label On It by Ryan Follese on VEVO .

“I am so excited to put out this full album for the fans who grew up alongside me to those who I’ve just met out with Sam Hunt, FGL and Locash this year,” Ryan said in a release. “You have all been a part of my return home, to my roots, and I’m really thankful for your patience during the writing process. I truly believe these songs have always been a part of me, and I hope you’ll feel something, too.”

Ryan’s band Hot Chelle Rae formed in Nashville in 2005 with Paul Overstreet’s son, Nash Overstreet, and it garnered worldwide fame with their multi-platinum pop rock hit “Tonight, Tonight.” The group previously opened for Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato.

Ryan continues Hunt’s 15 in a 30 tour this weekend with shows in Phoenix and two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Here are the track listing and album art for Ryan Follesé:

1. “Lose A Little Sleep”

2. “Put A Label On It”

3. “Float Your Boat”

4. “One More Round”

5. “Sounds Like You”

6. “No Headlights”

7. “Summer Like You”

8. “Growing Up”

9. “One Thing Right”

10. “Wilder”

11. “Roots”

12. “Sing It”