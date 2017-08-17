Shania Twain’s NOW Tour Will Happen Later

Shania Twain fans will have to wait until May 3, 2018 to see her in concert. But once she starts, she’s not stopping until Aug. 4.
Twain’s NOW Tour will make 32 stops in the U.S. and 14 stops in Canada. This tour will be the first time she’s gone out on the road since her 2015 tour. Tickets for Twain’s NOW go on sale on Aug. 25 at via Ticketmaster, and her new NOW album will be released on Sept. 29. The next single off that album, “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed,” will hit country radio in September.
In other Twain news, her video for “Life’s About to Get Good,” features some of her original, iconic looks. Like the top hat and choker from her 1999 “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” video, about two minutes in.
Life’s About To Get Good (Official Video) by Shania Twain on VEVO.
Here is the complete list of tour dates for Twain’s 2018 NOW Tour:
May 3: Tacoma, Washington
May 5: Vancouver, British Columbia
May 6: Vancouver, British Columbia
May 9: Edmonton, Alberta
May 10: Edmonton, Alberta
May 12: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
May 13: Winnipeg, Manitoba
May 15: St. Paul, Minnesota
May 16: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
May 18: Omaha, Nebraska
May 19: Chicago
June 1: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
June 2: Tampa, Florida
June 4: Duluth, Georiga
June 6: Dallas
June 7: Austin
June 9: Houston
June 10: New Orleans
June 12: North Little Rock, Arkansas
June 13: St. Louis
June 15: Detroit
June 16: Cleveland
June 25: Ottawa, Ontario
June 26: Montreal
June 28: Québec
July 1: Hamilton, Ontario
July 3: London, Ontario
July 4: London, Ontario
July 6: Toronto
July 7: Toronto
July 11: Boston
July 12: Philadelphia
July 14: Brooklyn, New York
July 15: Washington, D.C.
July 17: Pittsburgh
July 18: Grand Rapids, Michigan
July 20: Louisville, Kentucky
July 21: Nashville
July 24: Kansas City
July 25: Des Moines, Iowa
July 27: Denver
July 28: Salt Lake City
July 30: Phoenix
Aug. 1: Fresno, California
Aug. 3: Los Angeles
Aug. 4: Las Vegas