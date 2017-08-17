Shania Twain’s NOW Tour Will Happen Later

Shania Twain fans will have to wait until May 3, 2018 to see her in concert. But once she starts, she’s not stopping until Aug. 4.

Twain’s NOW Tour will make 32 stops in the U.S. and 14 stops in Canada. This tour will be the first time she’s gone out on the road since her 2015 tour. Tickets for Twain’s NOW go on sale on Aug. 25 at via Ticketmaster, and her new NOW album will be released on Sept. 29. The next single off that album, “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed,” will hit country radio in September.

In other Twain news, her video for “Life’s About to Get Good,” features some of her original, iconic looks. Like the top hat and choker from her 1999 “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” video, about two minutes in.

Life’s About To Get Good (Official Video) by Shania Twain on VEVO .

Here is the complete list of tour dates for Twain’s 2018 NOW Tour:

May 3: Tacoma, Washington

May 5: Vancouver, British Columbia

May 6: Vancouver, British Columbia

May 9: Edmonton, Alberta

May 10: Edmonton, Alberta

May 12: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

May 13: Winnipeg, Manitoba

May 15: St. Paul, Minnesota

May 16: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

May 18: Omaha, Nebraska

May 19: Chicago

June 1: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

June 2: Tampa, Florida

June 4: Duluth, Georiga

June 6: Dallas

June 7: Austin

June 9: Houston

June 10: New Orleans

June 12: North Little Rock, Arkansas

June 13: St. Louis

June 15: Detroit

June 16: Cleveland

June 25: Ottawa, Ontario

June 26: Montreal

June 28: Québec

July 1: Hamilton, Ontario

July 3: London, Ontario

July 4: London, Ontario

July 6: Toronto

July 7: Toronto

July 11: Boston

July 12: Philadelphia

July 14: Brooklyn, New York

July 15: Washington, D.C.

July 17: Pittsburgh

July 18: Grand Rapids, Michigan

July 20: Louisville, Kentucky

July 21: Nashville

July 24: Kansas City

July 25: Des Moines, Iowa

July 27: Denver

July 28: Salt Lake City

July 30: Phoenix

Aug. 1: Fresno, California

Aug. 3: Los Angeles

Aug. 4: Las Vegas