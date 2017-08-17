Lady Antebellum Families Are Expecting

Haywoods and Tyrells Will Each Welcome Babies By 2018

By next February, Lady Antebellum‘s Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott will be out numbered by children.

The group made a big pregnancy announcement on social media Thursday (Aug. 17), revealing that Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli Cashiola-Haywood will welcome a girl in December, and Hillary Scott and her husband Chris Tyrell are expecting in February 2018.

The announcement came in the form of an adorable photo of their respective children, Cash Haywood, Ward Charles Kelley and Eisele Kaye Tyrell, with the hashtag #BabyBellum.





Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way! We're thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!! ❤️ A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT



Lady Antebellum’s You Look Good Tour 2017 resumes Thursday (Aug. 17) in Kansas City with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young.