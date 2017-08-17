Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton Will Perform at ACM Honors Ceremony

Alan Jackson and Chris Stapleton have been added to the list of performers at the 11th annual ACM Honors ceremony taking place Wednesday (Aug. 23) at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

They join several other performers previously announced by the Academy of Country Music, including Kelsea Ballerini, Vince Gill, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Thomas Rhett, Hillary Scott and George Strait.

The ACM has also confirmed Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum, songwriters Ross Copperman and Jimmy Webb and radio personality Bobby Bones as the latest additions to the list of presenters.

This year’s honorees include Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Toby Keith, George Strait and CMT’s Nashville.

The ACM Honors is an evening dedicated to celebrating the special honorees and off-camera category winners from the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. The two-hour televised special will air on Sept. 15 on CBS.

Tickets for special taping are on sale via Ticketmaster.com and the Ryman box office.