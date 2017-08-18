Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Expecting Twins

She and Husband Chris Tyrrell Share the Moment They Told Their 4-Year-Old Daughter

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott and husband Chris Tyrrell found the most adorable way to tell the world that they’re expecting twins. Via social media, the couple posted a video of them warmly sharing the news with their first child, daughter Eisele Kaye.

Eisle, who turned 4 last month, appears to be as elated as her parents upon learning that she’ll have two siblings early next year.

God has answered our family's countless prayers! Our family is growing…TWINS! It's truly a miracle. pic.twitter.com/nV54cthent — Hillary Scott (@HillaryScottLA) August 18, 2017

The news of the twins was revealed Friday (Aug. 18) — just a day after Scott and Tyrell announced that she is expecting in February 2018 and that Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood and wife Kelli Cashiola-Haywood will welcome a daughter in December.