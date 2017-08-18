Ray Wylie Hubbard, Brandy Clark Deliver New Albums

Singer-songwriters Ray Wylie Hubbard and Brandy Clark and bluegrass greats Jerry Douglas and Dale Ann Bradley are among the artists delivering new albums Friday (Aug. 18).

At age 70, Hubbard isn’t slowing down or losing his sense of humor with the release of Tell the Devil I’m Getting There as Fast as I Can. Lucinda Williams and Eric Church make guest appearances on the title track, with Patty Griffin joining Hubbard on “In Times of Cold” and the Bright Light Social Hour featured on “The Rebellious Sons.”

After released an exclusive limited run of Live From Los Angeles on vinyl in April for Record Store Day, Clark is offering a wider release of the project recorded last year at the Hotel Café in Hollywood.

To call Jerry Douglas a bluegrass musician is only telling part of the story, and the Dobro wizard continues to expand musical boundaries on What If, the debut studio album by the Jerry Douglas Band. With violinist Christian Sedelmye, bassist Daniel Kimbro, guitarist Mike Seal, drummer Doug Belote, saxophonist Jamel Mitchell and trumpeter Vance Thompson, the band takes on a diverse collection of music, including “Hey Joe,” the rock classic Douglas had already covered once in a completely different arrangement.

Dale Ann Bradley, a true musical treasure, is currently nominated as female vocalist of the year at the upcoming International Bluegrass Music Association Awards. It’s an award she’s already won five times, and she has also been selected for induction into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2018. Meanwhile, her new self-titled album features a duet with Vince Gill on the Stanley Brothers’ “I Just Think I’ll Go Away.”

Singer-songwriter Emily West gained airplay at country radio with “Rocks in Your Shoes” and “Blue Sky” (a collaboration with Keith Urban). The Iowa native returns with Symphonies, a five-song EP that leads with “Don’t Ever Go to Paris When You’re Lonely.”

As previously reported, Friday’s new releases also include the Josh Abbott Band’s Until My Voice Goes Out.