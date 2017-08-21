Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Country's Best Social Posts You Might Have Missed

I was in Texas over the weekend, and the first thing I did when I got back home was check in with all the country artists to see what I’d missed. And, man, did I miss a lot.

Toby Keith performed for a tiny group on a golf course, Carrie Underwood was loving on Jana Kramer’s new tune, Jason Aldean posted a throwback picture for his daughter’s 10th birthday, Maren Morris revealed some secrets for fans who asked, Jake Owen bantered with a golf champ, Dierks Bentley caught what looks like Oregon’s smallest fish, Chris Young had serious B.I. (bus insomnia), Little Big Town brought little people with big signs up on stage, Kacey Musgraves was feeling very Cleopatra, and Kelsea Ballerini is so not ready for the solar eclipse.





Y'all already know. Watch Toby perform "Shitty Golfer" for some fellow shitty golfers. ⛳️ #ShittyGolfer pic.twitter.com/jeLAUl5Iy9 — Toby Keith (@TobyKeithMusic) August 20, 2017





Hey lovelies…sweet @kramergirl has got some new music out! Give it a listen! https://t.co/OAfqxJK1h8 https://t.co/OAfqxJK1h8 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 19, 2017





Cant believe this little one turned 10 years old today. Man how time flies. Happy birthday Kendyl Bug. we love u so much! pic.twitter.com/JLXQdgFYyX — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) August 20, 2017





Okay, got 15 minutes. Q&A… GO! — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 18, 2017





Is this what all PGA champs do with their free time? Game on pal. Game on. https://t.co/23Ah4zgvTX — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) August 20, 2017

Dierks Bentley: “had so much fun in Oregon last night, decided to stay a little longer. if you look reeeeeally close, you may see a fish.”

Chris Young: “Losing Sleep…. all of it 😂”

Little Big Town: “❤️❤️❤️”





I just had a stick of CBD-infused honey with a glass of Rosé and I'm kinda thinking this is prolly what Cleopatra felt like — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 20, 2017



