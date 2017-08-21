Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Country's Best Social Posts You Might Have Missed
by 7h ago

I was in Texas over the weekend, and the first thing I did when I got back home was check in with all the country artists to see what I’d missed. And, man, did I miss a lot.

Toby Keith performed for a tiny group on a golf course, Carrie Underwood was loving on Jana Kramer’s new tune, Jason Aldean posted a throwback picture for his daughter’s 10th birthday, Maren Morris revealed some secrets for fans who asked, Jake Owen bantered with a golf champ, Dierks Bentley caught what looks like Oregon’s smallest fish, Chris Young had serious B.I. (bus insomnia), Little Big Town brought little people with big signs up on stage, Kacey Musgraves was feeling very Cleopatra, and Kelsea Ballerini is so not ready for the solar eclipse.





Dierks Bentley: “had so much fun in Oregon last night, decided to stay a little longer. if you look reeeeeally close, you may see a fish.”

Chris Young: “Losing Sleep…. all of it 😂”

Little Big Town: “❤️❤️❤️”


