How the Stars Saw the Moon and Sun

The last total solar eclipse in Nashville happened way back in July 29, 1478. So when it happened again Monday (Aug. 21), thousands of people all over the city were able to get a glimpse of the much-anticipated solar eclipse at 1:27 p.m.
Approximately 8,000 went to First Tennessee Park to watch the eclipse reach totality when the moon moved between the sun and earth for nearly two minutes. And other spectators watched it from all around the city.
Even the stars took part in the hype.
Dierks Bentley fashioned his own eclipse-watching gear piling sunglasses on top of each other. Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline prepared with the official glasses. Little Big Town did the same. Bryan’s mom went for even more full coverage, and a smoke. And Kelsea Ballerini put on six pairs of unofficial sunglasses to get herself eclipse ready. Jake Owen was just psyched to watch the sun high five the moon.
Kacey Musgraves said it was insane. Brett Eldredge enjoyed it from the water. Brantley Gilbert called it a spectacle. Darius Rucker and friends watched with official glasses on.
Hopefully none of the country artists or other people looking up in Nashville actually just wore a pair of sunglasses or six, because looking directly at an uneclipsed sun can cause serious damage.
Current mood. #eclipse pic.twitter.com/nFS1VQwRN9
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) August 21, 2017
Rapid City, SD pic.twitter.com/NrukS6j88C
— Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) August 21, 2017
Holy shit. Totality was insane. We are all lucky to be alive. Let's all love each other more, mkay? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JSlOqQk4E6
— K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 21, 2017
Eclipse buds…unreal pic.twitter.com/WXuLK8XYDB
— Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) August 21, 2017
Y'all, that was quite a spectacle…. pic.twitter.com/7DBxZJtqPe
— Brantley Gilbert (@BrantleyGilbert) August 21, 2017
Well you don't see that every day! Crazy!! #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/rpH8jzHVb8
— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) August 21, 2017
Looking forward to watching the sun high five the moon
— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) August 21, 2017