How the Stars Saw the Moon and Sun

The last total solar eclipse in Nashville happened way back in July 29, 1478. So when it happened again Monday (Aug. 21), thousands of people all over the city were able to get a glimpse of the much-anticipated solar eclipse at 1:27 p.m.

Approximately 8,000 went to First Tennessee Park to watch the eclipse reach totality when the moon moved between the sun and earth for nearly two minutes. And other spectators watched it from all around the city.

Even the stars took part in the hype.

Dierks Bentley fashioned his own eclipse-watching gear piling sunglasses on top of each other. Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline prepared with the official glasses. Little Big Town did the same. Bryan’s mom went for even more full coverage, and a smoke. And Kelsea Ballerini put on six pairs of unofficial sunglasses to get herself eclipse ready. Jake Owen was just psyched to watch the sun high five the moon.

Kacey Musgraves said it was insane. Brett Eldredge enjoyed it from the water. Brantley Gilbert called it a spectacle. Darius Rucker and friends watched with official glasses on.

Hopefully none of the country artists or other people looking up in Nashville actually just wore a pair of sunglasses or six, because looking directly at an uneclipsed sun can cause serious damage.





home made #eclipse set up. @blu.blocker @toms @aoeyewear @rayban and 2 sunshields in @cessnacitation. flying along route of totality at 41000ft. A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:05am PDT







Eclipse mania @linabryan3 A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:23am PDT







My mother. With a cig! A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:18am PDT







Ready. A post shared by Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:35am PDT















Holy shit. Totality was insane. We are all lucky to be alive. Let's all love each other more, mkay? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JSlOqQk4E6 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 21, 2017









Y'all, that was quite a spectacle…. pic.twitter.com/7DBxZJtqPe — Brantley Gilbert (@BrantleyGilbert) August 21, 2017









Looking forward to watching the sun high five the moon — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) August 21, 2017