Maren Morris: Live at Pebble Beach

Of course Maren Morris performed at the Mercedes-Benz party at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, a classic vintage car show out in northern California.

Even she admitted that the show was kind of a no-brainer.

“They asked me, and it seemed fitting,” Morris told Billboard before her acoustic concert on Sunday (Aug. 20). “The writing was on the wall since the inception of ’80s Mercedes.'”

That song was a Top 20 hit for Morris in 2016, and in the video for the song, she’s driving in a 1980s era Mercedes Benz 380 SL.

80s Mercedes (Official Video) by Maren Morris on VEVO .

So singing at the Pebble Beach event made perfect sense because, just like so many guests at the event, Morris loves old cars. But so far, she hasn’t indulged in any high-end car purchases.

“I haven’t splurged. But after seeing that car, I thought, I need to get off my ass and get one,” she said.

The best of show winner at the 67-year-old show was a 1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer, although it’s unlikely that that one is for sale.

Morris also told Billboard she has been writing like crazy and plans to keep going, but that she could use a break.

“I’m hoping to record early next year. But first I need some time to breathe,” she said.

Other celebrities at the car show included Jay Leno, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Strahan and Jerry Seinfeld.