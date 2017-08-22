Justin Moore Scores Sixth No. 1 With “Somebody Else Will”

Luke Combs’ This One’s for You Returns as Top Album

It’s taken Justin Moore 43 weeks to do it, but this week he finally propels “Somebody Else Will” into the winner’s circle on Billboard‘s country airplay chart.

Give that guy a gallon of water and a gold medal for endurance.

This is Moore’s sixth No. 1 single. His first was “Small Town USA” in 2009 and his fifth the memorable “You Look Like I Need a Drink” in 2015.

On the country albums chart, Luke Combs’ This One’s for You returns to the top spot, where it debuted 11 weeks ago.

The only new album cracking this week’s Top 50 is Lindsay Ell’s The Project. It checks in at No. 4.

Albums returning include Alan Jackson’s Precious Memories Collection (No. 26), Little Big Town’s The Breaker (No. 43), Shania Twain’s Greatest Hits (No. 48), Rascal Flatts’ Greatest Hits Volume 1 (No. 49) and Taylor Swift’s Fearless (No. 50).

There are three new singles, the highest debuting of which is the Zac Brown Band’s “Roots,” edging in at No. 53, and followed by Little Big Town’s “When Someone Stops Loving You” (No. 58) and Ryan Hurd’s “Love in a Bar” (No. 60).

The No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Chris Stapleton’s Traveller, Brett Eldredge’s Brett Eldredge (last week’s No. 1) and Sam Hunt’s Montevallo.

Completing the Top 5 songs cluster are Old Dominion’s “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart,” Dustin Lynch’s “Small Town Boy,” Midland’s “Drinkin’ Problem” and Billy Currington’s “Do I Make You Wanna” (last week’s No. 1).

Music Row is still atwitter about this week’s total eclipse. Perhaps it will yield some songs, maybe something on the order of “The Eclipse, Your Lips and I’m Blind” or “Our Two-Minute Honeymoon.” Then again, maybe not.