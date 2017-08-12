TV

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team: Top Empty Your Bucket Moments

Rookies, Veterans and Alumni
On the episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, titled “Empty Your Bucket.” 44 women begin the very first training camp at the new Cowboys’ facility, The Star. Then, Kelli lays down the law at the first meeting and makes it clear that eight women will be sent home this summer.

Let’s check out the biggest moments:

  1. The hopefuls arrive at the new training facility, The Star.

    Got them lockers with their names on ’em!

  2. Then, the hopefuls get to know each other by sharing fun facts.

    One girl can touch her tongue to her elbow. I definitely can’t do that…

  3. Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, stops by to wish the girls good luck.

    Surprise!

  4. Then, they hunker down and learn their first routine.

    10-learndance3
    Weeeeeeee!

  5. The veterans lend the rookies a bit of a hand for good measure.

  6. Later, the rookies dance for DCC alumni to get their feedback.

  7. Now, the hopefuls dance for their lives.

  8. Is everyone safe? We’ll find out!

    Kelli and Judy don’t look so sure…

