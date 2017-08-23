Taylor Swift’s Reputation Arrives This Fall

Will Any of Her New Music Have a Country Vibe?

While it is unclear whether Taylor Swift‘s new music will include any country influences, her sixth studio album Reputation arrives Nov. 10, and its lead single lands Thursday (Aug. 24).

Swift, whose first pop album 1989 arrived in 2014, announced the new collection on social media Wednesday (Aug. 23) after previous posts on her accounts were deleted.

Videos of a snake preceded her post with the album art, and the reptilian imagery carries significance to those who have been following gossip surrounding her purported fallouts with other celebrities (Calvin Harris, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Kanye West). Through those reports, detractors have labeled Swift a “snake,” and in the past, they have filled her Instagram and Twitter accounts with comments consisting of just the “snake” emoji.

Reputation is expected to be one of Swift’s last album releases under her current contract with Big Machine, the record label that launched her career in 2006 with her self-titled country debut. According to Billboard, her contract has one studio album and a greatest hits compilation left on its deal. Her country career includes five No. 1 singles on Billboard‘s country airplay chart.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened its Taylor Swift Education Center in 2013. The addition was funded by her $4 million donation in 2012 to further music education in the Nashville community.

At the 58th annual Grammy Awards in 2016, Swift became the first woman to win the Recording Academy’s album of the year twice. That night, her acceptance speech included an inspiring message for all women.

“I want to say to all the young women out there,” she said, “there are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame. But if you just focus on the work, and you don’t let those people side track you, someday when you get where you’re going, you will look around and you will know that it was you and the people who love you who put you there. And that will be the greatest feeling in the world.”

Swift and Zayn Malik share a best collaboration nomination at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker).” The MTV VMAs premiere Sunday (Aug. 27) at 8 p.m. ET.

She also sings on “Big Star” on Kenny Chesney’s 30-song Live in No Shoes Nation concert album, arriving Oct. 27.