Every Little Thing That Made Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce is one of those rare humans who knew exactly what she wanted do in life by the time she reached age 5.

Somewhere back home in Taylor Mill, Kentucky, her family has home video footage of a 4-year-old Pearce saying that one day she will sing on the Grand Ole Opry.

She followed that dream throughout her childhood. By age 11, she was fronting a bluegrass band, performing at every church and singing at every tent revival that would host her. She even played a show at an all-boys prison at age 14. By 16, she landed her first full-time singing gig at Dolly Parton’s Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

The rising artist delivered her 46th Opry performance on Tuesday (Aug. 22), and her full length major label debut, Every Little Thing, arrives Oct. 13.

Every Little Thing (Official Video) by Carly Pearce on VEVO .

Featuring eight songs co-written by Pearce, the 13-track collection offers music that touches on the artists she grew up loving. Among them are Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill, Sara Evans, Alison Krauss, Shania Twain and Sonya Isaacs.

“I was initially going to do a self-titled debut,” Pearce told CMT.com, “but obviously, the title song has so much significance to me because it’s the song that lead the whole album to be even possible. And I think that it shows every little thing about who I am and my influences.”

Every Little Thing‘s lead title single is currently No. 15 on Billboard‘s country airplay chart, and she has enjoyed hearing how fans have interpreted the song. She says she wrote the ballad in the wake of a breakup.

“I never really thought that it was going to have the impact that it has,” Pearce said. “It’s a true story. I had a really difficult break up with a guy that definitely was my first love. I wanted to tell the story of those moments when you feel like you can’t take another breath without that person, and you go through the cycle of wanting to forget them and not wanting to forget them — hating them and loving them. But the heart is going to be the one to decide when to let that person go, not you.”

Hit-maker busbee (Maren Morris’ Hero, Lady Antebellum’s Heart Break) produced the album.

“I think you’ll hear a lot of the organic instrumentation,” Pearce said. “There’s a lot of Dobro, which is something I grew up loving — Jerry Douglas on Alison Krauss’ music. You’ll hear a lot of banjo, mandolin and acoustic guitar. There are certain things that I do with my voice that I think you can hear, like Sonya Isaacs and Alison and the way [they sing]. I wanted to emulate a lot of those bluegrass singers, and the way that they would reach notes.”

Pearce will join Brett Young on his Caliville Tour starting Oct. 14 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Here are the complete track listing and album art for Every Little Thing:

1. “Hide the Wine”

2. “Careless”

3. “Every Little Thing”

4. “Everybody Gonna Talk”

5. “Catch Fire”

6. “If My Name Was Whiskey”

7. “Color”

8. “I Need a Ride Home”

9. “Doin’ It Right”

10. “Feel Somethin'”

11. “You Know Where to Find Me”

12. “Honeysuckle”

13. “Dare Ya”