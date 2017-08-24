Chris Young’s Losing Sleep Lands This Fall

Chris Young hopes fans are half as excited as he is about his new album if not more. On Wednesday (Aug. 23) during a five-minute Facebook Live chat, Young revealed his seventh studio album Losing Sleep arrives Oct. 20.

“I know I said ‘excited’ about 18 times but you don’t get to launch an album every day,” Young told his followers.

“‘Losing Sleep’ isn’t necessarily what the whole album sounds like,” he said the collection’s lead title single, “but it is kind of that progression for me as an artist. But there’s stuff that’s more traditional that’s on the record, as well. There’s going to be more that’s in between that, and honestly it’s just music that I love.”

Before signing off, Young announced the album will be available on vinyl, and he played a recording of the Losing Sleep piano ballad “Where I Go When I Drink.”

Young co-wrote all 10 songs on the collection including the lead title single, which sits at No. 27 on Billboard‘s country airplay chart this week. He co-produced the music with hitmaker Corey Crowder.

Young continues Jason Aldean’s They Don’t Know Tour through October before resuming his own headlining shows later this year. Since 2009, Young has achieved eight No. 1s on Billboard’s country airplay chart. His latest is his Vince Gill collaboration “Sober Saturday Night” from 2015’s I’m Comin’ Over.

Losing Sleep (Lyric Video) by Chris Young on VEVO .