Pickler & Ben (& Faith Hill)

Everything We Know About Kellie Pickler’s New Syndicated TV Show

I think I’m going to love this new syndicated TV show, and it doesn’t even premiere until Sept. 18.

But if you follow Pickler & Ben on Twitter — or just the hashtag #PicklerandBen — you’ll get a sense of what the daytime lifestyle show will be all about. It looks like they’re already planning shows about favorite family recipes, mad resting face (a.k.a. RBF), houses that are a hot mess, makeovers for moms, kitchens that need massive makeovers, your hometown’s claim to fame, the most talented grandmas, deserving veterans and little kids who hate sharing bedrooms with their siblings.

The new show’s going to be co-hosted by Kellie Pickler, star of CMT’s I Love Kellie Pickler, and TV personality Ben Aaron, whose Instagram bio says is tall, dark and awkward. And it will be recorded in front of a live audience at a Nashville studio with a modern farmhouse-style set.

“This show truly feels like home,” Pickler said. “It’s like spending time with a bunch of good friends who just stopped by to trade stories on the back porch. We have a little something for everyone. We’ll laugh, get inspired and meet some very talented and extraordinary people,”

And according to Aaron, there is an incredible team of creative minds behind this show, including Faith Hill, who is one of the show’s producers.

You can sign up for free tickets at PicklerandBen.com.