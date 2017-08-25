How Luke Bryan Wakes Up on Music Release Day

At 3 a.m. With Lucky Charms and a Lab

You might think that when a big country star wakes up on the morning that his much-anticipated new single is released, there’s some kind of champagne celebration and appropriate fanfare.

But if you’re Luke Bryan, it’s more like a bowl of cereal and a fight with your puppy.

When Bryan was on iHeart’s Bobby Bones Show to talk about his new song “Light It Up,” he said his Wednesday morning (Aug. 23) started very, very early.

“I woke up at 3:20 today. You’re excited, just because it’s a lot of emotions,” Bryan said. “You know how when you wake up early and you’re hungry? And then you’re trying to go back to sleep, but you’re hungry? So I got up and ate Lucky Charms.”

Then he walked Choc, the Labrador puppy the Bryans are trying to housebreak.

“We’re trying to train him to be not so spoiled. He starts barking, so I get him out of the crate and I start walking him in the middle of the night,” he said. “Then I put him in the bed with Caroline and I.”

And he blamed his wife for that.

“Caroline has ruined him,” he insisted. “He sleeps in my spot, and he’s pawing at me like, ‘Get the hell out of my spot.'”