Finally, Shania Twain Explains “Brad Pitt”

This list of things that don’t impress Shania Twain is a pretty short one: rocket scientists, Elvis, and Brad Pitt. And now we know why.

When she put Pitt’s name in her 1998 hit song “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” she didn’t have anything against the actor, per se. It was more that when his naked paparazzi picture was featured in an issue of Playgirl in 1997, she was just kind of “meh” about it.

“You want to know the truth about this story? I’ve never told this before. I’m going to say it now,” Twain told Billboard.

“I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of (Pitt) and Gwyneth (Paltrow) where there were naked photos of him. And this was like all the rage.

“I’m like, ‘Well, that don’t impress me much.’ I mean, what is all the fuss? We see people naked every day. That’s really what I thought,” she explained.

It could have been any gorgeous guy, she said.

“I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever,” she said of the iconic song’s shout-out.

No word on what Twain has against Elvis and rocket scientists.

