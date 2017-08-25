The Beginning of Old Dominion’s Happy Endings

To raise a glass to their new album Happy Endings, Old Dominion have been playing at dive bars across the country. And if their Chicago show was any indication of how the new music will do, it’s all good.

The fans who packed into Bub City on Tuesday night (Aug. 22) had a chance to get a first listen to the whole album, featuring their current hit single “No Such Thing As a Broken Heart,” along with a chance to hear — and sing along with — the music they’d already come to love from these guys.

It was obvious that some of the new songs were already live show favorites. Like when frontman Matt Ramsey jumped off the front of the stage to sing “Be With Me” while he walked through the crowd, high-fiving and hugging everyone within reach.





Even though Old Dominion’s sound is very modern, the members of the band have been influenced by the country that came before them. Especially as songwriters.

“For me, Phil Vassar was a big reason I moved to town. He took me under his wing and helped me through the first few years of being here,” Ramsey told CMT.com. “Once we formed as a band and started making some headway, Kenny Chesney has definitely played a huge role in helping us along. Any of these artists that cut the songs that we wrote.” Ramsey and OD’s Brad Tursi co-wrote Chesney’s “Save It for a Rainy Day.”

And the band’s Trevor Rosen credits Big & Rich’s John Rich with helping him get his foot in the songwriting door.

“John Rich signed me to my first publishing deal. I probably wouldn’t be in town if it wasn’t for him,” he said. One of Rosen’s first cuts as a songwriter was “Neon,” the title track from Chris Young’s 2011 album.

The dive bar tour continues with shows next week in Cleveland, Cincinnati and New York.