Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Social Posts You Might Have Missed

In case you missed it, country stars were very busy over the weekend. Things happened. Some good, some bad. Like the way Luke Bryan felt the need to apologize after a rough night of singing at Jones Beach in New York.

But on the good side, there was Maren Morris doing goat yoga, Brad Paisley explaining his 10 seconds of kindness, Dierks Bentley closing an Arizona show with some help from his beloved Phoenix Suns, Carrie Underwood showing off her naughty and crazy and noisy dogs, Blake Shelton blaming Elliott Sadler for some youthful indiscretions, Brett Eldredge doing his best Frank Sinatra on a boat, and Toby Keith posing for a rare picture at home, with his three dogs by his side.





What's crazy is my allergies. I focus all day to sing good. And some days the kitchen sink won't work. Then you just drink tequila. Ha — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) August 28, 2017

GOAT YOGA. 🐐🐐🐐😂😂😂 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Brad Paisley: “The@jacobtremblaykindness challenge via@oliviamunnaccepted… 10 seconds of how to spread Kindness… Now, I challenge @bobbybonesshow @dariusruckerand @cmtcody”

can't make this sh#% up. life long @suns fan. beyond surreal to close the show with @sunsgorilla and @sunsdancers. #hometown #drunkonaplane A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Aug 27, 2017 at 2:01am PDT

Carrie Underwood: “In honor of#NationalDogDayhere are my little fur bundles of joy, Ace and Penny…they are naughty and crazy and noisy, but I love ’em!#AdoptDontShop#rescuedog”





Many MANY years ago Elliott Sadler tried to get me fired from a "no alcohol" county fair I was playing… #inour20s#idiots @Elliott_Sadler pic.twitter.com/Ih2p9Xj6zp — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 26, 2017

Brett Eldredge: “In other words, I love you …and these eclipse goggles”

It's #NationalDogDay, y'all. A post shared by Toby Keith (@officialtobykeith) on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:20am PDT