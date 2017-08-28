Jake Owen Accepts Kindness Challenge

How 10 Seconds Can Last All Day

Jake Owen only has 10 seconds to share his tips on how to be more kind. It’s part of the Kindness Challenge making its way around social media, and once Owen was nominated, he took it very seriously.

The result is about six solid things you can do right away to fill your days with kindness.

1. “Tomorrow when you wake up and every day thereafter, do something nice for someone other than yourself.”

2. “Think of someone other than yourself.”

3. “Call someone back home. Call a friend, call your mom, call your dad.”

4. “Call someone you haven’t talked to in a while, tell them you’re thinking about them, tell them you love them.”

5. “If you see someone on the side of the road with a flat tire, stop.” (Listen to Clay Walker’s 1999 song “Chain of Love” if you want to see how that particular kind of kindness unfolds.)

6. “Your mailman: just say hello to him, tell him thanks, maybe give him a little tip for the little things that they do that we tend to not say thanks for.”

Owen ends the quick video saying that kindness is contagious. And that it can have a ripple effect.

“I know that if I consistently think about doing things positive for people, positive things happen in the world,” Owen says right before he nominates his country buddies Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and the Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston to take the challenge.