Country Artists Support Harvey Storm Victims

Chris Young Donates $100,000 to Relief Efforts
Artists are joining relief efforts nationwide to support those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Chris Young has donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe account, which will support the American Red Cross and other disaster relief organizations through the Chris Young Foundation.

Young lived in Arlington, Texas, before signing with RCA Records, has toured extensively throughout the Lone Star state and owns a home in the direct eye of the storm.

“I have friends and family there and I’m fairly positive my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the hardest hit areas by wind and flooding,” Young said in a video online. “But that’s the least of my concern. I’m worried about the people there — my friends, family and neighbors.”

TOPSHOT - People walk through the flooded waters of Telephone Rd. in Houston on August 27, 2017 as the US fourth city city battles with tropical storm Harvey and resulting floods. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas B. Shea (Photo credit should read THOMAS B. SHEA/AFP/Getty Images) THOMAS B. SHEA/AFP/Getty Images

Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday (Aug. 25) near Rockport, Texas, and more torrential rainfall and catastrophic flooding is expected to hit the Texas gulf coast this week. Parts of the southeast Houston area have received more than 30 inches of rain since Thursday (Aug. 24).

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 27: A man helps children across a flooded street as they evacuate their home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

According to the Weather Channel, this may end up being one of the worst flood disasters in U.S. history.

TOPSHOT - Evacuation residents from the Meyerland area walk onto an I-610 overpass for further help during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Hurricane Harvey left a trail of devastation Saturday after the most powerful storm to hit the US mainland in over a decade slammed into Texas, destroying homes, severing power supplies and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
ROCKPORT, TX - AUGUST 26: Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald (L-R) after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas. Jessica said is became very scary once Hurricane Harvey hit their town. Harvey made landfall shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas as a Category 4 storm and is being reported as the strongest hurricane to hit the United States since Wilma in 2005. Forecasts call for as much as 30 inches of rain to fall by next Wednesday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Other celebrities who have launched online campaigns to support relief efforts in Texas and the surrounding states include comedian Kevin Hart and Houston Texan JJ Watt.

CMT’s pro-social initiative, CMT One Country, continues to support the American Red Cross in their efforts to provide disaster relief to those affected by Harvey. Donate $10 directly to the Red Cross by texting 90999. Volunteer opportunities nationwide are also available through the CMT One Country website.

