Country Artists Support Harvey Storm Victims

Artists are joining relief efforts nationwide to support those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Chris Young has donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe account, which will support the American Red Cross and other disaster relief organizations through the Chris Young Foundation.

Young lived in Arlington, Texas, before signing with RCA Records, has toured extensively throughout the Lone Star state and owns a home in the direct eye of the storm.

“I have friends and family there and I’m fairly positive my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the hardest hit areas by wind and flooding,” Young said in a video online. “But that’s the least of my concern. I’m worried about the people there — my friends, family and neighbors.”

Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday (Aug. 25) near Rockport, Texas, and more torrential rainfall and catastrophic flooding is expected to hit the Texas gulf coast this week. Parts of the southeast Houston area have received more than 30 inches of rain since Thursday (Aug. 24).

According to the Weather Channel, this may end up being one of the worst flood disasters in U.S. history.

Other celebrities who have launched online campaigns to support relief efforts in Texas and the surrounding states include comedian Kevin Hart and Houston Texan JJ Watt.

CMT’s pro-social initiative, CMT One Country, continues to support the American Red Cross in their efforts to provide disaster relief to those affected by Harvey. Donate $10 directly to the Red Cross by texting 90999. Volunteer opportunities nationwide are also available through the CMT One Country website.

So very sorry to see the awful, catastrophic flooding that is happening as a result of Harvey. Sending prayers and love to all. — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) August 28, 2017

To those along the Texas coast: Our thoughts and prayers are with you! Be smart, be safe, help those in need when they need it. #Harvey2017 — WadeBowen (@WadeBowen) August 25, 2017

Help us spread the word. All proceeds from this shirt will go to disaster relief on the TX coasthttps://t.co/uZZjjZQNBo pic.twitter.com/F64h0aOadc — Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) August 27, 2017

.@Astro2fish orbited over Hurricane #Harvey2017 and photographed the storm bearing down on the Texas coast. pic.twitter.com/eBzNc7NlMZ — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 25, 2017

Speechless looking at these pictures of Houston, and other areas that have been hit so hard. I cannot fathom the scene! — David Nail (@davidnail) August 28, 2017

Praying for Texas right now. God bless and hang in there. — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) August 28, 2017