Performers Confirmed for Americana Honors & Awards

Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award honorees Graham Nash, Van Morrison, Iris DeMent, Robert Cray and the Hi Rhythm Section are among the performers announced for the 16th annual Americana Honors & Awards ceremony.

Other performers announced for the Sept. 13 event at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium include John Prine, Rodney Crowell, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, the Drive-By Truckers, Billy Bragg & Joe Henry, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lori McKenna, the Lumineers, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Rhiannon Giddens, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Brent Cobb, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Sam Outlaw and Amanda Shires.

The award show is the highlight of AmericanaFest: Americana Music Festival & Conference set for Sept. 12-17 at venues throughout Nashville.

A live audio simulcast of the Honors & Awards show will also be available via SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country and on Nashville area terrestrial radio stations: WRLT (100.1 FM), WSM (650 AM) and WMOT (89.5 FM). Additionally, a live video stream of the 2017 Honors & Awards show will be webcast via NPRMusic.org. Austin City Limits present performances from the show for a special broadcast airing Nov. 19 on PBS.